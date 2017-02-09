Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Isaac Farrar Mansion, 166 Union Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 2079421900; bangorhistoricalsociety.org

Bangor Historical Society members will get a glimpse inside one of Bangor’s best known mansions, the historic Isaac Farrar Mansion on Union Street, on Thursday, February 23 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. during the organization’s February membership reception, “Winter Wine with the Bangor Historical Society.”

“We are grateful to the Bangor YMCA for opening the doors to this piece of Bangor’s past,” Bangor Historical Society Executive Director Melissa Gerety said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to see inside such a beautiful building and we’re excited to be able to share it with our existing and new members.”

The Winter Wine event features complimentary wine thanks to sponsors Russ Harrington and Nancy Harrison as well as hors d’oeuvres from Simply Sweet Pastry Studio and Marilynn Bishop. The event is also an opportunity for the public to become members of the 153 year-old historical society. Membership begins at $25 and can be purchased online at www.bangorhistoricalsociety.org or at the door.

The Bangor Historical Society has been preserving, protecting and sharing the rich history of the Bangor Region since 1864. The BHS is based in the historic Thomas A. Hill House at on the corner of Union and High Streets in Bangor. It houses one of the nation’s largest Civil War collections, a number of items from Bangor businesses and families as well as an extensive photo collection. Call 942-1900 or visit http://www.bangorhistoricalsociety.org for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →