Winter Wigout Dance Party

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 58 Main, 58 Main Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: facebook.com/events/1733104533672259/

Get Wiggy with it!

Dancing, frivolities, spectacles, beer, wine, and custom Wigtastic cocktail.

The dueling Downtown DJ duo Wax On will be spin an epic battle of vinyl records spanning 4 decades! This wigtastic Wax On edition will move chronologically from 1970-2017, with one groovy song featured from each year. Don your wig and dance from year to year to year!

21+

