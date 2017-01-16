Winter Wigout Dance Party

By Lance and Amy Blackstone,
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 58 Main, 58 Main Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: facebook.com/events/1733104533672259/

Get Wiggy with it!

Dancing, frivolities, spectacles, beer, wine, and custom Wigtastic cocktail.

The dueling Downtown DJ duo Wax On will be spin an epic battle of vinyl records spanning 4 decades! This wigtastic Wax On edition will move chronologically from 1970-2017, with one groovy song featured from each year. Don your wig and dance from year to year to year!

21+

