Winter Wigout Brunch

By Lance and Amy Blackstone,
Posted Jan. 19, 2017, at 7:53 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Fork & Spoon, 76 Main Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: facebook.com/58MainBangor/

Keep the Wiggy going after Saturday’s Winter Wigout Dance Party with brunch at Fork & Spoon on Sunday!

Special items on the menu for all your Wigout Brunching needs. French toast, eggs, sausage, fruit. Plus all the usual baked goods awesomeness and breakfast sandwich yumminess you know and love. PLUS a little hair o’ the dog to cure what ails ya. Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas, oh my!

And don’t forget to WEAR YO’ WIG to get a free coffee with a purchase!

