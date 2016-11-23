Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Central Penjajawoc Preserve, Near the Essex St and Burleigh Road Intersection, Bangor, Maine For more information: 2079421010; bangorlandtrust.org/

Explore the new loop trail in Central Penjajawoc Preserve in search of winter weeds with leader Grace Bartlett.

Meet at the kiosk off Essex Street. Look for a small parking area just below the level of the road 400 yards south of the intersection of Burleigh and Essex Streets.

Call 942-1010 or email info@bangorlandtrust.org for more information.

