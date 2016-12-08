Winter Vacation Maker Days for Kids and Teens

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php#sectionDecember

Not enough to do during Vacation Week? Come to the Waterville Public Library and make something great!

Drop by between 2 and 4 pm Dec 27, 28, 29 & 30 for a great project!

Tuesday, December 27th: Confetti Popper for New Year’s (Children’s Department)

Wednesday, December 28th: Mini Catapults (Bartlett Room for Teens)

Thursday, December 29th: Felt Snow Gnomes (Children’s Department)

Friday, December 30th: High Bounce Glue Globs (Bartlett Room for Teens)

These programs are free, and open to the public. Children under the age of 8 should bring a grown-up helper. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433 or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org.

