Winter Tree ID with KELT– March 18

Saturday, March 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Lilly Pond Community Forest, Closest to the corner of High Street and Getchell Street, Bath, Maine For more information: 207-442-8400; kennebecestuary.org/stewardship-series-2017

BATH- How do you identify a tree if it has no leaves? The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) invites the public to the first event in the Spring Stewardship Series to learn how to identify trees in winter on Saturday, March 18 at 10:00am at Lilly Pond Community Forest in Bath. Led by Stewardship Coordinator Cheri Brunault, participants will uncover the clues to name the trees of the forest, even if they are not wearing their characteristic foliage. This program is great for budding naturalists or landowners looking to strengthen their knowledge of local tree species.

Brunault will share how to identify a variety of tree species that grow in Lilly Pond Community Forest using twigs, branch structure, and bark. This preserve in south Bath is an ideal location because the property protects a variety of wooded habitats, including upland forests, rocky woodlands, and wetland forests.

This event is free and open to public thanks to the generosity of Merrymeeting Bay Trust. Registration is required by March 17 due to the limited class size. Please contact KELT at 207-442-8400, email bkolak@kennebecestuary.org, or online at www.kennebecestuary.org/stewardship-series-2017 to sign-up. This is a light rain or shine event and the workshop content is targeted for adults and children 10 years old and older.

To reach Lilly Pond Community Forest, take High Street south and turn left onto Marshall Street, where parking is available at Goddard Park on the left. Then walk south on High Street approximately 500 feet, just past Getchell Street, to preserve entry at the wooden stairs on the right.

Upcoming events in KELT’s Spring Stewardship Series include Springtime Splendor for Amphibians, a vernal pool exploration at Thorne Head Preserve tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 8, and Wondrous Wild Flowers, a wildflower walk in collaboration with the New England Wildflower Society at KELT’s upcoming Squam Creek Preserve on Saturday, May 20. Additional details are on the KELT website.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains ten preserves for public enjoyment and has protected 3,000+ acres of land since founding in 1989. FMI visit www.kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →