Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Erickson Fields Preserve, 164 West Street, Rockport, Maine For more information: 207-236-2739; mcht.org/trips-events/2017-02-02-winter-tracking-and-snowshoe-walk

Winter is a fantastic time to get out and explore a Maine Coast Heritage Trust preserve! Join MCHT steward and naturalist Kirk Gentalen for a lively morning outdoors on Saturday, February 4, and discover some of the wildlife stories that Erickson Fields Preserve in Rockport has to offer.

Fresh snow can capture animal tracks, trails, and tunnels providing lessons untaught any other season. With its varied habitat of woods and field, Erickson Fields Preserve in Rockport offers hundreds of clues for the intrepid outdoorsman who knows what to look for.

Deer, coyote, fox, raccoon, and fisher tracks are all possibilities when Erickson is under a blanket of snow. We’ll also look for clues to the presence of owls.

The group will meet in the parking lot of the Erickson Fields Preserve and carpool to the new Erickson Fields connector property. We’ll then snowshoe/hike back through fields and woods to the lower preserve and parking lot.

In Kirk’s words, “There’s so much potential for exploration, it’s literally insane!”

This trip is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities. No pre-registration is necessary.

What to Expect

Participants should expect easy to moderately difficult conditions that will include inclines, uneven footing, and deep areas of snow. Walking off the trail and snowshoeing can be strenuous. Please be sure you are in good physical condition for two hours of walking or snowshoeing in the woods.

What to Bring

Bring your own snowshoes or wear appropriate boots for walking off the trail in snow that may be deep.

Dress in layers so that you can adjust your comfort level based on the amount of exercise.

• Bring your own snowshoes and boots. If you have them, gaiters are always a good idea for off-trail walking.

• Hat, mittens, and warm socks are a must!

• A small backpack with extra layers of clothing (i.e. windbreaker, vest, fleece)

• Hiking poles if you like to use them

• Water and snacks

• sun screen and sunglasses

• camera, binoculars, field guide

Directions:

Erickson Fields Preserve is located at 164 West St., Rockport, Maine.

From the south: Take Route 1 north until it intersects with Route 90 outside of Warren, and turn left on Route 90. Follow Route 90 nearly to its end, about 10.5 miles (and about 2.5 miles past the stoplight and intersection with Route 17). Erickson Fields Preserve is on your right across from Cross Street.

From the north: Take Route 1 south until it intersects with Route 90 outside of Rockport, and turn right onto Route 90. Drive approximately three tenths of a mile, passing the Market Basket on your left, several houses and a short stretch of woods. Erickson Fields Preserve is on your left across from Cross Street.

For more information, contact Joelle Albury, (207) 236-2739 or jalbury@mcht.org.

