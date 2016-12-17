Community

Winter Solstice Singing Ritual POSTPONED until Dec 18, 6 pm

By Laurie Cartier
Posted Dec. 17, 2016, at 9:47 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St, Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-947-7009; uubangor.org

Because of the weather, the Winter Solstice Singing Ritual scheduled for tonight at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St., Bangor, has been postponed until December 18 at a NEW TIME of 6 pm. Join us for a family friendly celebration of the shortest night of the year. For more information call Laurie Cartier at 207-944-0650 or marketing@uubangor.org.

