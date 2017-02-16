Winter Jazz Concert at Steuben Library

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A winter jazz and art event will be held at the H.D. Moore Library and Community Center on Sunday, February 12 at 3:00. Musicians Bruce Cassaday and and Hugh Bowden will play a variety of pleasing music sure to light up the afternoon, and potter, Liza Fisher, will display her artistic wares.

The two musicians play as a duo frequently and with a larger group of highly skilled and experienced musicians, known as the Jazz Collective ,who play in various configurations all over Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. Hugh Bowden, former Editor of the Ellsworth American, is an accomplished writer, photographer and musician, playing professionally for over 50 years with many guitar styles from country to pop/rock and jazz, all with great style and authority.

Bruce Cassaday gave up playing jazz to be totally immersed in professional photography for many years, but when he moved to Maine 27 years ago, he picked up music again, specializing in cornet, euphonium and vocals, as well as continuing his photography. Simultaneous with the concert and for the months of February and March Bruce’s fine photography will be on display in the Library.

Liza Fisher, a highly skilled ceramist, who, along with her husband Tim Fisher, a fine wood worker, and her father-in-law Dick Fisher, U.S. Bells maker, form the Watering Cove Studios and gallery in Prospect Harbor. In her words:

“I fell in love with clay at an early age, deciding then that I wanted to live in a little house on the coast of Maine where I grew up and make pots. I make simple, warm and comfortable pots to enhance the beauty found in our everyday moments – mugs for that early morning coffee by the fire, warm bowls of soup at a shared family dinner, or the dancing glow of a candle lantern on a dark winter’s evening. My pots are fired for two days in a small wood kiln. Natural ash glazes form. The long flames travel around the pots like water around stones in a river enriching the warm clay colors. The natural effects created in the wood firing compliment my creamy jewel-like glazes and loose decorative patterns, evoking images from nature like spring buds or fall leaves. “

There will be delicious Valentine sweets available and a Valentine basket raffle. Donations are gratefully received. For more information call the library at 546-7301.

