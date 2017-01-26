Winter Hoop Jam Youth Basketball Tournaments in Waterville

Posted Jan. 26, 2017, at 1:33 p.m.

WATERVILLE — The 2017 Gilman Street Basketball Winter Hoop Jam Youth Basketball Tournaments will be held in February and March at Gilman Street Basketball Club, 21 Gilman Place.

There will be an eight-team tournament for each grade level, with three games guaranteed. There will be a championship-style tournament for grades seven-eight, sixth and fifth; and three-game round robin for grades three-four.

The schedule is: fifth-sixth grade girls, Feb. 25-26; seventh-eighth grade boys, March 4-5; seventh-eighth grade girls, March 11-12; fifth-sixth grade boys, March 25; third-fourth grade boys, March 25; third-fourth grade girls, March 26.

No Amateur Athletic Union teams allowed.

Individual awards for first and second place teams, with a maximum of 12 awards per team for championship tournaments. Entry fee is $150 per team. Contact Aaron McCullough, general manager at gsbcaaron@gmail.com to reserve space and to get a registration form.

