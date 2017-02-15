Outdoors

Winter Hike/Snowshoe at Machias River Preserve

By Holly Byers
Posted Feb. 15, 2017, at 12:54 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Machias River Preserve, Machias River Preserve, Machias, Maine

For more information: 207-255-4500; DowneastCoastalConservancy.org

Join us for a winter hike/snowshoe at the Machias River Preserve! The hike will start at the new Money Island trailhead, connecting to the Hemlock and Homestead trails along the way. DCC Executive Director Rich Bard will lead the hike, breaking to point out the various ecological and historical highlights along this 3 mile loop. Winter is also an excellent time to look for animal tracks and other signs of wildlife in the woods – sure to be a thrill for all ages!

Participants should meet at 9:45am at the Money Island Trail parking lot located on Route 1A in Whitneyville, about 0.3 miles north of the bridge over the Machias River. Please bring your own snowshoes (if desired) or sturdy hiking shoes and dress for the weather.

Questions?! Please contact the office at Info@DowneastCoastalConservancy.org or 207-255-4500.

