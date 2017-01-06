Winter Gardening Workshop – Using Native Perennials in the Garden

Sunday, March 5, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: St. Paul's Episcopal Church , 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine For more information: 2077985899; btlt.org/community-garden

Workshop series by Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and Tom Settlemire Community Garden

Heather McCargo, Executive Director Wild Seed Project, and Kathleen McNerney, UMaine Extension Educator

Consider how and why to use native plants in the home garden and landscape. Topics will include using natives to conserve biodiversity and benefit wildlife, native seed propagation, and recommended plants and designs.

Suggested donation – $5

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →