Winter Gardening Workshop – Pest and Disease Control

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: St. Paul's Episcopal Church , 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine For more information: 2077985899; btlt.org/community-garden

Workshop series by Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and Tom Settlemire Community Garden

Eric Sideman, Crop Specialist, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association

Learn about the common vegetable diseases and pests in your garden, and some organic options for their management and control.

Suggested donation – $5

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →