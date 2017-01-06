Winter Gardening Workshop – Permaculture

By Lee Cataldo
Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 1:21 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: St. Paul's Episcopal Church , 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-798-5899; btlt.org/community-garden

Workshop series by Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and Tom Settlemire Community Garden

Jesse Watson, Midcoast Permaculture Design, & Board President, Permaculture Association of the Northeast

An introduction to Permaculture: Consider the patterns of healthy ecosystems and how to replicate them in order to design and maintain ecologically healthy gardens and farms.

Suggested donation – $5

