Winter Gardening Workshop – Dialogue with Garden Experts Extraordinaire

Sunday, March 12, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: St. Paul's Episcopal Church , 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-798-5899; btlt.org/community-garden

Workshop series by Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and Tom Settlemire Community Garden

“Dialogue with Garden Experts Extraordinaire”

Bill Cullina, Executive Director, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, and

Barbara Murphy, Garden Coordinator, Gardeners Growing Healthy Communities

~ A TSCG Fundraiser: $10 ~

Two of Maine’s premier gardening experts will share their gardening tips and answer your garden questions. This workshop will be similar in format to MPBN’s Maine Calling episodes with Cullina and Murphy sharing their expertise. Bring a notebook and your most pressing garden questions!

