Winter Gardening Workshop – Basic Pruning Techniques

Sunday, March 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: St. Paul's Episcopal Church , 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine For more information: 2077985899; btlt.org/community-garden

Workshop series by Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and Tom Settlemire Community Garden

Tim Vail, Arborist

This will be a hands-on workshop (weather permitting). There will be demonstrations of various types of pruning cuts and discussion of how and when to prune herbaceous and woody plants with an emphasis on fruit trees and control of the Winter and Browntail Moths.

Suggested donation – $5

