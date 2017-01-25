Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Middle River Park, Machias, Machias, Maine For more information: 207-255-4500; DowneastCoastalConservancy.org

Join us for some winter festivities at Middle River Park! We’ll be hosting the 2nd annual Winter Fun Day at Middle River Park on Saturday, February 4th from 1pm – 3pm, in celebration of the Great Maine Outdoor Weekend. Middle River Park in Machias provides a variety of winter outdoor activities for all ages and experience levels – take a ride down the beautiful sledding hill overlooking the Middle River, snowshoe the roughly 2.5 mile trail network across a variety of terrains, or glide through the new cross-country ski trail! Then cozy up to the campfire to roast a hot dog and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa. Sleds, snowshoes and cross-country ski gear will all be available for use at this FREE event.

No snow?! That’s ok! You can still join us for a hike around the park and treats by the fire.

Middle River Park is located is conveniently located in the heart of Machias. From Route 1, across the street from Helen’s Restaurant, turn onto Kilton Lane. Cross over the Sunrise Trail and immediately turn left. Take the first right and park in the lot near the large warehouse building.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →