Winter Fun Day at Middle River Park

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Middle River Park, Kilton Lane, Machias, Maine For more information: 207-255-4500

MACHIAS, Maine — Winter Fun Day to be held as part of Great Maine Outdoor Weekend, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Middle River Park. Come take a ride down the sledding hill overlooking the Middle River, snowshoe the 2.5 mile trail network around the park or glide through the new cross-country ski trail, weather permitting. Then cozy up to the campfire to roast a hot dog and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa. Snowshoes and cross-country ski equipment will be available for use and Downeast Coastal Conservancy staff and volunteers will be on hand to help participants get started. If no snow, come hike around the park and enjoy treats by the fire. For information, call 255-4500 or Info@DowneastCoastalConservanc y.org

