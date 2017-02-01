Outdoors

Winter Fun Day 2017 at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge

Posted Feb. 01, 2017, at 4:08 p.m.

OLD TOWN, Maine — Winter Fun Day 2017 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, 1107 West Old Town Road. Ski races, snowshoe biathlon, winter ecology walk, snow sculpture contest, dog sledding and new this year, curling on Lac d’Or. Door prizes, medals. Homemade lunch of soup/chili with corn muffins, dessert and drink for $5. Last year attracted more than 100 people. Cost is $5 per person or $10 per vehicle. Members free. Call 394-2171 for information.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Diver recovering ATV in Maine lake recovers something far funnierDiver recovering ATV in Maine lake recovers something far funnier
  2. Part of Bangor’s Broadway to get torn up again this year, city saysPart of Bangor’s Broadway to get torn up again this year, city says
  3. Survivor of 1963 B-52 crash that killed seven in Maine dies after years of military serviceSurvivor of 1963 B-52 crash that killed seven in Maine dies after years of military service
  4. Rural Maine elementary school revived as assisted living facilityRural Maine elementary school revived as assisted living facility
  5. Shuttered Maine school sold, likely to be used as housingShuttered Maine school sold, likely to be used as housing

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs