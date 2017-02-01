Winter Fun Day 2017 at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge

OLD TOWN, Maine — Winter Fun Day 2017 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, 1107 West Old Town Road. Ski races, snowshoe biathlon, winter ecology walk, snow sculpture contest, dog sledding and new this year, curling on Lac d’Or. Door prizes, medals. Homemade lunch of soup/chili with corn muffins, dessert and drink for $5. Last year attracted more than 100 people. Cost is $5 per person or $10 per vehicle. Members free. Call 394-2171 for information.

