Winter Fit & Fun activities underway; TAMC to offer free Ladies Rock Wall Night at UMPI on Feb. 16

Aroostook County – The Aroostook Medical Center has entered the fourth year of its Fit & Fun series, a program promoting community wellness through free and low cost activities. With the winter season underway, there are many activities, both inside and outside, in which community members can take part.

“What began as a summer program series expanded to year-round events last year, with a great response from the community. We are thrilled with the success of this program and are looking forward to bringing back some popular activities from last year, as well as introducing some fun new ones,” said Jamie Guerrette, community health specialist at TAMC. “We want to encourage more families to get active together and adopt life-long physical activities, no matter what the season. We also want to help make sure cost isn’t a roadblock.”

Many of the Fit & Fun winter activities take place outside for those who want to enjoy skiing, snowshoeing, skating and other winter fun. However, recognizing that not everyone enjoys the cold, some indoor activities are slated as well. One such event is a free Ladies Rock Wall Night which TAMC is sponsoring at the University of Maine at Presque Isle on Thursday, February 16.

Women and girls are invited to come to UMPI’s Gentile Hall from 6:00-8:00 p.m. to join the fun. Participants should bring sneakers and dress appropriately for a climb, including clothing that is not restrictive to movement. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and have a parent sign a liability form.

“This was hugely popular with the ladies last year, and we are happy to partner with UMPI to bring it back,” said Guerrette. “Whether you are an experienced climber or just trying it for the first time, experienced UMPI staff is right there to help you along and keep you safe.”

In addition to climbing on the rock wall, participants can take advantage of the walking track or try Fit Camp with Keli Marston while they wait, according to Guerrette. There is no cost to take part.

The Fit & Fun series features both events that are being sponsored directly by TAMC as well as activities that are happening in the community already but that TAMC will help to promote. TAMC’s ultimate goal for the series is to help decrease both childhood obesity and the number of adults with cardiovascular disease risk factors.

In addition to the Ladies Rock Wall Night, TAMC will be offering snowshoeing in Easton on February 11 and in Mars Hill on February 18, as well as skating at The Forum in Presque Isle on February 26. TAMC is also sponsoring a number of other opportunities in the community for healthy fun, such as a Wicked Cheap Wednesday Corporate Ski Night on February 22 at Bigrock; the Aroostook State Park Family Fun Day on February 25; weekend ski lessons for kids at Bigrock, Quoggy Jo and Nordic Heritage Sports Center; and more.

A full listing of activities for the winter edition of Fit & Fun can be found by going to the TAMC website at www.tamc.org. Organizations that would like to add an event to the Fit & Fun schedule can do so by contacting Guerrette at jguerrette@tamc.org or (207) 768-4008.

