Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Milbridge Public Library, 18 School Street, Milbridge, Maine For more information: 2075463066; milbridgelibrary.org

The Milbridge Public Library would like to invite you out, this Saturday from 10am-12pm, for a morning of games, STEM activities, snacks, etc.

