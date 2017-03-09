Winter Family Fun Day at Lily Bay State Park postponed to March 18

Saturday, March 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Winter Family Fun Day, Lily Bay State Park, Greenville, Maine
For more information: 207-695-2700
GREENVILLE, Maine — Winter Family Fun Day at Lily Bay State Park, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 11, has been rescheduled to 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Cross-country skiing, skating or snowshoeing with free equipment loan from Maine State Parks Ski and Snowshoe Trailer; ice fishing demonstration, wildlife exhibit, snowmobile tote rides, winter camping demonstrations, build a bird house, scavenger hunt, bonfire, door prizes and more. Activities free with park admission of $1.50 for ages 12 and up; free for under 12 and older than 65. Coffee, cocoa, burgers, hot dogs and sweets while supplies last. For information, call 695-2700.
