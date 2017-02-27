Winter Ecology Walk on Sears Island

Sunday, March 12, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Sears Island, Sears Island Rd., Searsport, Maine For more information: 207-975-3878; friendsofsearsisland.org

Friends of Sears Island will be hosting a winter ecology walk on Sunday, March 12th from 1:30 pm- 3:30 pm. Enjoy a late winter walk on Sears Island with Maine Master Naturalists Sally Jones and Donne Sinderson, while searching for animal tracks in the snow, signs of spring, and observing the ever changing beauty of the island. Families with children are welcome and encouraged to attend.

This event is free and open to the public. Sears Island is on Sears Island Road off Route 1 just east of Searsport. Participants should park along the causeway at the end of the road and meet at the kiosk near the island gate by 1:30 pm. Snowshoes and walking sticks are encouraged but not necessary. Please wear footwear and outdoor gear appropriate for winter hiking. Bring binoculars if desired, as well as water and a snack. Please no pets on guided walks. For more information and updates about cancellations in the event of extreme weather, visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland, or call Ashley at 975-3878.

