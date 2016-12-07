Winter Break Camp: Smorgasbord!

Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 2078281234; secure.kitetails.org/forms/event-registration/?eventid=1382

Five days of fun during winter break! This is a drop-off camp for ages 5-8. Each day features a different theme from live animals to theatre. December 26 to December 30, 9am-12pm. $135 for members, $160 for visitors. Part-week registrations available too! To register call 828-1234 x231, register online, or stop by the front desk.

Get a sneak peek behind the scenes and explore before the museum & theatre is open to the public. Thrive with a small group; we keep our camp size small so each camper gets the attention they need and deserve.

Storytelling Monday: Master the art of storytelling through music, theater, and paint! With a magical bard as our guide, we’ll explore three stories: a musical tale, a spooky legend, and lastly, a humorous twist on an old classic. (Note: The spooky legend is of the silly variety, so if you’re faint of heart, don’t fret.) Then we’ll create our own story stones to use as tools to harness the storyteller within us all.

Live Animal Tuesday: Get a front row seat to see a Spark’s Ark Live Animal Show, meet the honey bees for art time and honey tasting, and dive into our tide pool touch tank to meet sea-stars, urchins and more!

Artsy Wednesday: Join us for day of BIG, messy art! We’ll create giant marble paintings, explore large-scale gravity painting, and make our own constellation self-portraits taking inspiration from a star show in the Museum & Theatre’s mini-planetarium.

Theatre Thursday: Join us for a day of Narnia-inspired theatre! The day will include playing acting games in our theatre; going on an exclusive back-stage tour of our play; then meeting the cast of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and see the play at 11am!

Science Friday: Meet our yellow bellied slider turtles, examine a living sea-star, and study the movement of our frogs. We’ll make science journals to record our adventures in and discover how science is all around us.

