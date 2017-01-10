Winter Birding and Brunch at Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor February 12 @ 9 – 11am

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-288-1310; acadiawinterfestival.org

This program is part of the 2017 Acadia Winter Festival. Join Bird Ecology Program Director, Seth Benz, for Winter Birding and Brunch at Schoodic Institute. This program begins in the classroom with instruction from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by a one and a half hour tour visiting hot spots along the Schoodic Peninsula searching for winter waterfowl and land birds. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. Plan on walking short distances from walking areas. Spotting scopes will be provided or participants can bring their own. Please follow signs on campus and park in North parking lot, then meet in Schooner Commons Lounge. Following the bird tour, join us for a delicious brunch at 11:00 a.m. in the Schooner Commons dining hall. Should Schoodic Institute be required to cancel this event, participants will be refunded 100% of their payment. Should a participant cancel for any reason, payment is non-refundable and may not be transferred to another event. If a participant cannot attend, we encourage them to have a guest take their place. $30 fee / register at: www.acadiawinterfestival.org

