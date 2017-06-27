Winslow Homer-Drawing and Watercolor

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895030&rid=103756
Frank Goodyear, co-director of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, leads a discussion of works on paper by Winslow Homer and his contemporaries in the exhibition “Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors at Bowdoin College.”
