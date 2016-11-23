Winners of 2016 Spirit of America Foundation tributes for community service announced

BANGOR, Maine — Hancock, Penobscot and Piscataquis county town winners of the 2016 Spirit of America Foundation Tribute for outstanding community service were recognized during an Oct. 7 ceremony held at the Bangor Grange.

Spirit of America Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that was established in Augusta to encourage volunteerism. Since the first Spirit of America Foundation award was presented to Alma Jones by Augusta’s mayor in 1991, more than 500 Spirit of America ceremonies have taken place.

In the Oct. 7 ceremony, the recipients’ towns also were honored for participating in Spirit of America the first year this volunteer recognition program was offered to the three counties.

Keynote speakers were Tom Goulette, past president of Maine Town and County Managers Association; Rick Grotton, Maine State Grange Master and president; and Rolf Staples, past Master of Bangor Grange.

Hancock County winners honored were:

— Tim Emery, Bucksport recreation director, for his efforts to help Bucksport’s youth.

— Bruce Carter , who has been a selectman, assessor, road commissioner, and water department commissioner in Franklin.

— Orland Fire Department embodies the “Spirit of Volunteerism” and the volunteers who serve in it have responded to countless emergencies.

Penobscot County winners honored were:

— Jacqueline Emerson has served on several committees, and helped a variety of causes over the years in Corinna.

— Stephen Colbath served 15-16 years as a selectman, and spearheaded the Veterans Memorial effort in Exeter.

— Vicki Nanni has served more than 10 years on the budget committee and played a key role in local fundraisers in Mount Chase.

— Stanley Smith served as a selectman, on the planning board and on the Volunteer Fire Department in Newburgh.

Piscataquis County winners honored were:

— Maine Highlands Federal Credit Union in Guilford has helped many volunteer causes throughout the years.

— Garrett Kimball led the effort to construct a new flag courtyard at Parkman Town Office, earning his Eagle Scout Award.

— Thomas Carone has been a selectman, a Grange member and chairman of Sangerville Volunteer Days.

— Ruth Nason of Sebec has volunteered at Mayo Regional Hospital for 33 years, and has helped other causes too.

— Shirley Volunteer Fire Department has served the town in vast ways and folks appreciate its hard work.

More information on Spirit of America Foundation is available at http://spiroaf.com/ .

