Wings & Wheels Fly-In and Drive In – Old Town Municipal Airport May6th

Saturday, May 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Old Town Municipal Airport, 100 Airport Road, Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-942-3801; maineacecamp.org
Press Release For Wings & Wheels Open House at Old Town Municipal Airport May 6, 2017 8:00am to 3:00pm:
May 6, 2017 – Saturday 8:00am to 3:00pm – Wings & Wheels Open House at Old Town Municipal Airport, 100 Airport Road, Old Town, ME. Fly In, Drive In, Walk In. Everyone is welcome to join us for a day of fun. Bring your aircraft, your muscle or classic car and your family and friends for Introductory Flights, Scenic Flights, Spot Landing Contest, Aircraft Display, Maine Forest Service, Auto Concourse, Auto Display, BBQ Lunch and much, much more. Win trophies for Oldest Pilot, Oldest Aircraft, Youngest Pilot. Longest Flight To Get Here, Best Auto Paint Job, Best Auto Engine, Best In Show People’s Choice and have a great time with friends and neighbors. Proceeds to benefit the non-profit Maine ACE Camp (Aviation Career Education), a summer camp for young adults interested in aviation, the next generation of aviation and Old Town Aviation Explorers Post #787, a program supported by Boy Scouts of America.
We thank our event sponsors: Sebasticook Valley Classics to Klunkers, Dubay Auto Parts Old Town NAPA, Recreation Aviation Foundation, Darling’s Ford, Maine Aeronautics Association, Richard Crouse & Associates, Central Maine Harley-Davidson, Greater Bangor Car Club, JC Auto Parts, R. L. Sales & Service, Owen J. Folsom, Inc. Construction, KT Aviation, Inc., DeWitt Field Old Town Municipal Airport, Cyr Bus Line, Hannaford Supermarkets, Old Town Canoe, Sullivan’s Service, Greenway Equipment, PK Floats.
