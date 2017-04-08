Wings, Waves & Woods Birding Festival

Friday, May 19, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Island Heritage Trust, 420 Sunset Rd, Deer Isle, Maine
For more information: 207-348-2455; islandheritagetrust.org
Three day festival for birders and their families. Bird walks for experienced as well as beginning birders, art workshops, boat and plane rides, owls of Birdsacre and more. For a complete list of events go to islandheritagetrust.org and click on the Puffin poster.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →