Wings, Waves & Woods Birding Festival

By Gordon Russell
Posted April 08, 2017, at 10:49 p.m.

Friday, May 19, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Island Heritage Trust, 420 Sunset Rd, Deer Isle, Maine

For more information: 207-348-2455; islandheritagetrust.org

Three day festival for birders and their families. Bird walks for experienced as well as beginning birders, art workshops, boat and plane rides, owls of Birdsacre and more. For a complete list of events go to islandheritagetrust.org and click on the Puffin poster.

