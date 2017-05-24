Friday, June 16, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Wine on the Waterfront 2017, Front Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-947-5205; visitbangormaine.com/?id=2&sub_id=1631
This is the 3rd Annual Wine on the Waterfront!
More than 15 Maine wineries and distilleries will be in attendance to offer you samples of their wines and spirits!
There will be a VIP Session from 4:30-5:30pm and a General Session from 5:30-8pm. Designated driver tickets are available for both sessions as well.
VIP Session includes food from local vendors, and an additional hour with special wines/spirits!
There will also be some shopping vendors on site and live entertainment.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →