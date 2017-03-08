WINE DINNER AT LUCERNE INN

Thursday, March 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Lucerne Inn, 2517 Main Rd, Dedham, ME For more information: (207) 843-5123; lucerneinn.com

This month we’ll once again explore the Inn’s vast wine reserve with some selections listed at over $100/bottle. (See our reserve wine list here)

At just $65/person, this dinner event is not only a delicious must-do but a tremendous value.

MENU (each course will be paired with a wine off the Lucerne’s Inn reserve wine list) Presented by Chef Arturo Montes

– Social hour begins at 6pm with assorted cheeses to include baked brie brushetta

– Our Appetizer artichoke buttons stuffed with goat cheese, olives, anchovies and tomato

– The Soup Selection creamy garlic potato mussel soup

Raspberry Sorbet

– The evening’s Main Course is Arline chicken breast coq au vin

– Our desert selection is assortment of minis

STAY FOR THE NIGHT Special $50-$70 room rates available for this night

DINNER RESERVATIONS Call (207) 843-5123 today to secure your reservation

The Lucerne Inn

2517 Main Rd

Dedham, ME 04429

