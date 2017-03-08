WINE DINNER AT LUCERNE INN

By Sutherland Weston
Posted March 08, 2017, at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Lucerne Inn, 2517 Main Rd, Dedham, ME

For more information: (207) 843-5123; lucerneinn.com

This month we’ll once again explore the Inn’s vast wine reserve with some selections listed at over $100/bottle. (See our reserve wine list here)

At just $65/person, this dinner event is not only a delicious must-do but a tremendous value.

MENU (each course will be paired with a wine off the Lucerne’s Inn reserve wine list) Presented by Chef Arturo Montes

– Social hour begins at 6pm with assorted cheeses to include baked brie brushetta

– Our Appetizer artichoke buttons stuffed with goat cheese, olives, anchovies and tomato

– The Soup Selection creamy garlic potato mussel soup

Raspberry Sorbet

– The evening’s Main Course is Arline chicken breast coq au vin

– Our desert selection is assortment of minis

STAY FOR THE NIGHT Special $50-$70 room rates available for this night

DINNER RESERVATIONS Call (207) 843-5123 today to secure your reservation

The Lucerne Inn

2517 Main Rd

Dedham, ME 04429

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. This eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failureThis eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failure
  2. Bangor police looking for female Wal-Mart robbery suspectBangor police looking for female Wal-Mart robbery suspect
  3. Rat infestation forces closure of Waterboro restaurant, storeRat infestation forces closure of Waterboro restaurant, store
  4. You don’t get to be the oldest model ship company in the US by rushingYou don’t get to be the oldest model ship company in the US by rushing
  5. TV news station employees injured in Caribou crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs