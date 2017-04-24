Homestead

Windows & Doors OPEN HOUSE

EliseBr | BDN
By EliseBr
Posted April 24, 2017, at 2:51 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Windows & Doors Open House, sponsored by Evergreen Windows & Doors, EBS Design Center, 34 Limerock St, Camden, Maine

For more information: 207-594-2244; evergreenyourhome.com

Come see what new windows & doors can do for your home

Enjoy free coffee and refreshments

Register to win great door prizes

Saturday, May 6, 9a – 1p

EBS Design Center

34 Limerock St, Camden

Beautiful windows from Marvin.

Installed by Evergreen with our signature attention to detail.

