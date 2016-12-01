Window Star Making Workshop

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Margot Haertel will be leading a Window Star workshop at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday morning, December 17, 10:00 – 12:00. Space is limited, pre-registration is a must.

These paper window stars will brighten your home at any time of year and are especially fun to make during the holiday season. Supplies will be provided. To reserve you spot and for more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

