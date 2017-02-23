Window Star Making – Drop-in

Saturday, March 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

The Southwest Harbor Public Library invites all, children and grown-ups, to drop by the Library and make colorful windows stars on Saturday, March 4, 10:00am-12:00pm.

These paper window stars will brighten your home at any time of year and are especially when the snow still flies. Margot Haertel will assist participants and provide supplies. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This event is a part of the Library’s celebration of Women’s History Month March 2017. For more information, call the Library at (207) 244-7065.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →