Friday, July 14, 2017 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Schooner Olad, 29 Main St, Camden, Maine For more information: 207-236-2323; maineschooners.com

Friday, July 14, 2017 –

12:00pm to 5:00pm

The Schooner Olad will join the tall ships of the Camden and Rockland Windjammer Fleets in a parade of sail around the historic Rockland Breakwater. Lunch and beverages will be provided. B.Y.O.B.

