Windjammer Lighthouse Parade Offers Close-Up Views of Historic Fleet

Rockland, MAINE— The Maine Windjammer Association will host the annual Maine Windjammer Parade past the Rockland Breakwater on July 14 from 2:00-4:00 pm. Geared for both spectators on shore and windjammer guests, the event will provide close-up views of the entire fleet as it sails within a stone’s throw of the Rockland Breakwater Light.

Friends of Rockland Breakwater Light will open the lighthouse up for afternoon tours—spectators are encouraged to bring their cameras to get some great photos of the windjammers from the 25-foot tower. For spectators who need help distinguishing a ketch from a schooner or a coaster from a pilot boat, Captain Jim Sharp of the Sail, Power and Steam Museum will narrate the Parade over a PA system at the Lighthouse.

For more information about the Maine Windjammer Parade, please call the Maine Windjammer Association at 800-807-WIND or visit online at www.sailmainecoast.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →