Wilton Fish and Game third annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby

WILTON — The Wilton Fish & Game third annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby will be held 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, on Wilson Lake. This also is Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Free Family Fishing Day, which means licenses are not required.

The registration fee is $5. Tickets are available for purchase at Shelly’s Hometown Market in East Wilton, Wilton Hardware on Main Street in Wilton, Back Woods Bait & Tackle in Chesterville, Robin’s Bait Shop in Jay and Spruce Mountain Bait & Tackle in Jay prior to derby day. Registration on the day of the derby is 6 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wilson Lake boat launch. Prizes awarded.

Fishing instruction given 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the boat launch. No experience required; bait and equipment provided.

Snowshoe races at 1 p.m. and snowshoes available to borrow.

The association is adding a $1,000 tagged fish, which must be caught by a registered angler 6 a.m.-4 p.m. day of the derby. Ticket required.

Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine has donated a Free Youth Lifetime Fishing

License to someone age 15 or under. Door prizes drawn at 4 p.m., followed by prizes for fish categories.

For information, call 778-2450.

