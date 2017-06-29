Wilson Museum Demonstration Days

Sunday, July 2, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Wilson Museum, 120 Perkins St., Castine, Maine
For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org
Starting this Sunday, July 2 (2 – 5 p.m.) and continuing every Sunday and Wednesday during July and Augusta, the Wilson Museum in Castine will host Living History Demonstrations on the Museum’s campus on Perkins St. in Castine. Included will be demonstrations at the Woodshop, Blacksmith, and Fireside Cooking on the following Wednesdays: July 12, August 2, & August 16.
Also, on Wednesdays and Sundays, tours of the John Perkins House will be offered on the hours of 2, 3, and 4 p.m. at a cost of $5.00 per person.
For more information, contact the Museum at (207) 326-9247 or info@wilsonmuseum.org.
