Wilson Museum Demonstration Days

Fireside Cooking
Valerie Messana | BDN
By Valerie Messana
Posted June 29, 2017, at 1:51 p.m.

Sunday, July 2, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Wilson Museum, 120 Perkins St., Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org

Starting this Sunday, July 2 (2 – 5 p.m.) and continuing every Sunday and Wednesday during July and Augusta, the Wilson Museum in Castine will host Living History Demonstrations on the Museum’s campus on Perkins St. in Castine. Included will be demonstrations at the Woodshop, Blacksmith, and Fireside Cooking on the following Wednesdays: July 12, August 2, & August 16.

Also, on Wednesdays and Sundays, tours of the John Perkins House will be offered on the hours of 2, 3, and 4 p.m. at a cost of $5.00 per person.

For more information, contact the Museum at (207) 326-9247 or info@wilsonmuseum.org.

