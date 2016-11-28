Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 58 Main, 58 Main St, Bangor, ME For more information: 207-404-6737; 58mainbangor.com

Master of finger-style guitar, Willy Porter, and vocalist Carmen Nickerson will perform at 58 Main in Bangor on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8pm. Porter-Nickerson hail from the upper midwest and are acclaimed for their songwriting and instrumentation. Doors open at 7pm, $20 suggested Donation.

