Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson

By Sean Gambrel
Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 4:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 58 Main, 58 Main St, Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-404-6737; 58mainbangor.com

Master of finger-style guitar, Willy Porter, and vocalist Carmen Nickerson will perform at 58 Main in Bangor on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8pm. Porter-Nickerson hail from the upper midwest and are acclaimed for their songwriting and instrumentation. Doors open at 7pm, $20 suggested Donation.

