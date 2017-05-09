Wildflowers of Squam Creek on May 20

Saturday, May 20, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Carl and Barbara Segerstrom Preserve at Squam Creek, Closest to the intersection of Route 144 & West Shore Road (upper), Westport Island , Maine
For more information: 207-442-8400; kennebecestuary.org/stewardship-series-2017
WESTPORT ISLAND- The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) invites wildflower connoisseurs on Saturday, May 20 at 12:30 pm to join the third workshop in the spring stewardship series, Wondrous Wild Flowers: Spring Ephemerals of Squam Creek. The workshop will be led by Laney Widener, Botanical Coordinator for the New England Wildflower Society. She brings her extensive knowledge and passion for the lovely springtime flowers that grace Maine’s wild landscapes. Meet Widener at KELT’s new Carl and Barbara Segerstrom Preserve at Squam Creek on Westport Island. Get a sneak peak of this beautiful place and help KELT discover what flowers are growing on this new preserve!
Participants will join Widener to learn to identify common and not-so-common wildflower species and the needs of these flowering plants. The 144-acre preserve is one of the largest remaining undeveloped coastal parcels on the island. Ecologically, the property hosts a variety of habitats including tidal wetlands, mixed woodlands, and an open field that are home to an assortment of wildlife and the flowering plants we will seek out during the workshop. Plants identified will be added to an inventory KELT records for each of our preserves.
Learn more about the New England Wildflower Society by visiting www.newfs.org.
This event is free and open to public thanks to the generosity of The Merrymeeting Bay Trust, The Nature Conservancy, and Bath Savings Trust Company. Registration is required due to the limited class size. Please contact KELT at 207-442-8400 or online at www.kennebecestuary.org/stewardship-series-2017 to sign-up. This is a light-rain or shine event and the course framework is geared for adults and children 10 years old and older.
The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains ten preserves for public enjoyment and has protected 3,000+ acres of land since founding in 1989. FMI visit www.kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400.
