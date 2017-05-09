Wild Heart White Water Rafting and Yoga Retreat – Registration happening now!

Thursday, May 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, May 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, May 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Dead River Expeditions , 2502 Route 201 , The Forks, Maine
For more information: 207-773-7801; facebook.com/events/413217105720800/
Space is limited. Register today! Join Dead River Expeditions and Arcana Healing Arts owners Jennie & Mea Tavares for this one of a kind white water rafting and yoga retreat in scenic northwest Maine. Friday evening, June 23 to Sunday evening, June 25. We’ll camp, hike, go rafting, eat delicious vegan cuisine, enjoy heart centered yoga flow classes, meditation, relaxing yin yoga practices and traditional Reiki healing. Enjoy paddling through gorgeous Maine waters and diving deep into the waters of your body and mind. We’ll make sure you leave with your heart filled to the brim with adventure and love.
Camping supplies and some yoga props are provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats and sleeping bags. Space is limited to 12 participants. Cost is $360/ per person and includes lodging, vegan meals, coffee and tea, yoga and meditation classes, guided hike, rafting equipment, rafting trip with guides, and a slide show presentation of rafting pictures to close out the weekend.
Space is limited! Call soon! To register call Arcana at 207-773-7801, between the hours of 10-6 any day of the week.
For yoga or registration questions, email: knowledge@arcanamaine.com
A deposit of 1/2 the registration fee is due at sign up, balance due before the event. For rafting or lodging related questions, email info@deadriverexpeditions.com.
http://www.deadriverexpeditions.com/
