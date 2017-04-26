Wild Edible and Medicinal Plant Walk

Sunday, May 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: NREC Learning Center, 19 Lakeview Street, Greenville, Maine
For more information: facebook.com/events/403611106649156/
In the spring, when things turn green… Tom Seymour will be returning to Moosehead Lake to take aspiring foragers on an edible plant safari in our own backyards!
Naturalist and wild food expert Tom Seymour will lead participants on a edible & medicinal wild plant walk around the Greenville, Saturday May 27th, then back to the Learning Center’s kitchen for a preparation tutorial. This will be an outdoor program. Guests are reminded to wear weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy shoes for this event. We will meet at the NREC Learning Center and carpool around to foraging sites.
Tom Seymour is a writer and naturalist based in Waldo. He is the author of multiple books including Wild Plants of Maine- A Useful Guide, Forager’s Notebook, Foraging New England, and many falcon guides on subjects diverse as hiking, birding, and fishing in Maine.
Pre-registration is encouraged for the workshop, with a limit of 20 people. The cost of this workshop is $20, with a discounted rate of $15 for NREC members. Call Suzannah at 207-280-0782 or email nrecmoosehead@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
The Natural Resource Education Center at Moosehead (NREC) was incorporated as an educational 501(3)c nonprofit in 1996. Our mission is to provide resource-based programming to visitors and residents of the State of Maine that come to the Moosehead Lake Region to explore its’ woods and waters. NREC is run by a 100% all volunteer board of directors.
