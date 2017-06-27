Why Collect? An Introduction to Collecting Old Master Drawings and Prints

Thursday, July 27, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895040&rid=103760
George Keyes, former chief curator of the Detroit Institute of Arts, guides participants in a close study of historic European prints and drawings. Presented in conjunction with the exhibition “Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors at Bowdoin College.”
Presented by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Free and open to the public.
Due to limited seating, free tickets are required. Call 207-725-3275 or e-mail cbaljon@bowdoin.edu for tickets.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →