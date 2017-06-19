Whitewater Rafting Adventure

Sunday, July 23, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Maine Rafting Expeditions, 71 Millinocket Lake Road, Millinocket, ME
For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/rafting
Maine Yoga Adventures is joining forces with Maine Rafting Expeditions for a full day of fun and excitement!
We’ll meet at the MRE base then adventurers will be transported to their yoga practice along the river. MYA’s founder, Holly, will assist in getting bodies & minds prepared for rafting with a strengthening flow.
A healthy, vegetarian, and tasty lunch will be provided by MRE including veggie burgers, stir fry rice, veggie salads. Happy belly = happy adventurer!
Adventurers will then settle into the boats with experienced rafting guides helping along every step of the way. No worries, your safety is well taken care of. Beginners (like Holly) are welcome!
We’ll take on a 1/2 day of rafting on the upper section of class 4-5 world class white water. Awesome! Please note that adventurers must be at least 14 yrs old to attend.
Adventurers will enjoy some high fives, deep breaths and lovely stretches post paddle.
Cost: $150. Includes transportation to and from the river, yoga practices, lunch and a 1/2 day of guided rafting…
Interested in staying overnight? Please email maineyogaadventures@gmail.com.
Register online at maineyogaadventures.com.
