Whiteboards Enhance Patient Communication

Fort Kent ~ Northern Maine Medical Center’s (NMMC) commitment to patient-centered care has led to several improvements in the inpatient units over the last few years. NMMC’s most recent endeavor is the addition of upgraded whiteboards for the patient rooms. Having patient room whiteboards is considered to be a best practice; it improves communication among the providers and the patient and family, improves patient safety as well as improves outcomes for patients. According to healthresearchfunding.org, “Whiteboards have been shown to provide as much as a 50 percent reduction in errors, and 73 percent increase in patient and family understanding of the treatment being given.” The Joint Commission, which is a nationwide organization that accredits and certifies hospitals that meet quality performance standards, also states that communication errors contribute to 65% of reported sentinel events due to communication barriers in hospitals.

With whiteboards in place, employees at NMMC plan to use them as a prominent tool in communicating vital information that is necessary for accurate patient care. The Director of Nursing, Cheryl Daigle, said of the board, “These boards do so much: it involves patients in their care, promotes safety of the patient and enhances communication among the multiple disciplines involved in patient care.”

A team of staff convened to assure the patient whiteboards were designed to have positive impact on patient messaging. The boards are esthetically pleasing and add to the home-like atmosphere of the patient rooms. Made of glass and consisting of a calming color scheme, its template contains information relating to the patient, such as what name they prefer to be called, how much assistance is needed for transport, diet, names of treatment team members, a pain assessment scale and a section for family to add questions or comments. Currently, all rooms on the Medical-Surgical, Intensive Care Unit and Rehabilitation unit have the new whiteboards with plans under way to expand installation of the boards to all patient rooms in the Emergency Department and Obstetrics Unit.

The purchase of the whiteboards was made possible through a generous donation made by the NMMC Guild. The NMMC Guild, established in the early 1950’s, is a group of women that raise money to benefit the patients of NMMC. Doris Stevens, who is a member of the Guild as well as member of the Quality Department at NMMC, stated that they chose to fund this project because their main focus is to support NMMC with projects that will most directly impact patient care. She felt that the new boards would enhance patient care by improving communication between patients and families and caregivers.

