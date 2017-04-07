Where The Wild Things Are

By Karen Hartnagle
Posted April 07, 2017, at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Brewer Performing Arts Center, 92 Pendleton Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: robinsonballet.org

Where the Wild Things Are is inspired by Maurice Sendak’s 1963 children’s book of the same name.  The story will follow Max’s fit of fury, her epic journey to where the wild things live and back home again to find a warm supper.  

This high energy performance is great for the whole family!

WHEN: Saturday May 6th 3:00pm

Sunday May 7th 3:00pm

WHERE: The Brewer Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Adults: On-Line $8.00 At the Door: $10.00 Tickets are non-refundable.

Tickets can be purchased online at robinsonballet.org, at the Robinson Ballet Studio: 107 Union Street Bangor or at the door an hour prior to show time.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine TV meteorologist found deadMaine TV meteorologist found dead
  2. Immigration agents seize Somali man in Portland courthouseImmigration agents seize Somali man in Portland courthouse
  3. Sen. Susan Collins votes for ‘nuclear’ option to change Senate rules for GorsuchSen. Susan Collins votes for ‘nuclear’ option to change Senate rules for Gorsuch
  4. Quirks buy former Kmart property, sell waterfront lots to Bangor SavingsQuirks buy former Kmart property, sell waterfront lots to Bangor Savings
  5. ‘It just didn’t feel right’ says woman who bought heirloom silverware, hopes to return set‘It just didn’t feel right’ says woman who bought heirloom silverware, hopes to return set

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs