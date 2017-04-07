Saturday, May 6, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Brewer Performing Arts Center, 92 Pendleton Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: robinsonballet.org
Where the Wild Things Are is inspired by Maurice Sendak’s 1963 children’s book of the same name. The story will follow Max’s fit of fury, her epic journey to where the wild things live and back home again to find a warm supper.
This high energy performance is great for the whole family!
Tickets: Adults: On-Line $8.00 At the Door: $10.00 Tickets are non-refundable.
Tickets can be purchased online at robinsonballet.org, at the Robinson Ballet Studio: 107 Union Street Bangor or at the door an hour prior to show time.
