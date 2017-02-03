When People Flee: A View from the Ground

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Midcoast Friends Meeting, 77 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta, Maine For more information: 2073500804; midcoastfriendsmeeting.org/

The Midcoast Outreach and Peace Center (MOPC) invites the public to hear the testimony of two remarkable women who are working with migrants and refugees in the Middle East and Central America to bring humanitarian aid for innocent victims of violence. Fabiola Flores Muñoz, AFSC Regional Director in Central America and Alma Abdul Hadi Jadallah, Quaker International Affairs Representative in the Middle East will discuss the challenges they face in these two violence plagued regions. The free presentation will be held at the Midcoast Friends Meetinghouse, 77 Belvedere Road in Damariscotta, on Monday night, February 20, at 5:00 pm. For more information, contact Sue Rockwood at (207) 350-0804.

Over 7,000,000 people have fled the civil wars and sectarian violence in Syria and languish in refugee camps in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. Hundreds of thousands are seeking refuge from war Iraq, Somalia and Yemen. In Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, whole families are fleeing from their communities overridden by violent gangs and corrupt, oppressive military oppression. Many flee to Mexico seeking refuge and reunification with relatives in the U.S. to rebuild their lives only to be caught and further abused. The need for a humanitarian response is more pressing now than ever as the U.S. debates a wall on the Mexican border and more restrictive visas for refugees from the Middle East.

The American Friends Service Committee has worked in both regions for decades. Today in the Middle East it is working to help women and in refugee camps to build livelihoods and train youth in non-violence to restore and sustain relationships across severe sectarian hostilities. In Central America, the AFSC is working closely with civil society movements’ efforts to support the human rights of people displaced people victimized by violent gangs, thieves, kidnappers, and corrupt police.

Fabiola Flores Muñoz, AFSC Regional Director, Latin America and the Caribbean

has over 15 years of legal, international development and humanitarian experience across South America. Her expertise lies in monitoring human rights, conflict resolution and peace building, capacity enhancement of local government and local community, access to justice programs, and women’s rights.

Alma Abdul-Hadi Jadallah is the Quaker International Affairs Representative in the Middle East. With advanced degrees from the University of Jordan and George Mason University, she has worked on conflict resolution throughout the Middle East and has served as the Coordinator of the United Nations Panel of Experts on Yemen in the Office of the Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General. She has taught conflict prevention at American University in Washington.

The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) has 100 years of experience in humanitarian service and peace building worldwide. Founded in the crucible of World War I by Quakers who aimed to provide humanitarian assistance to war ravaged communities in Germany and France while being faithful to their commitment to nonviolence and refusing military service. Since then, AFSC has worked throughout the world. In the Middle East, it has worked in Gaza since 1947 and today works in Israel, Palestine, Jordan and Iraq providing training in non-violence for youth across sectarian and political conflicts. In Central America, AFSC representatives in the 1980’s facilitated dialogue and reconciliation between rival economic, social and political groups caught in civil wars.

AFSC was founded in 1917 by Rufus Jones, a Quaker from South China, Maine, to bring relief and reconstruction to war-torn France and Germany. In 1947 AFSC and British Quakers received the Nobel Peace Prize for their even more extensive assistance to feed and rebuild Germany after WWII.

