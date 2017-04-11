When Knight Falls Murder Mystery Party!

Friday, April 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org
A dastardly deed has been done during the Dark Ages. Unveil the secrets of other castle residents, while trying to conceal your own crimes! The mystery was created by local Orono High Schooler and Orono Public Library Trustees Member Stephen Nelson. This is the first of two different mystery parties. Spaces are limited. To sign up please call 866-5060.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →