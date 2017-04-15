What’s so Classical about Classical Guitar?

Sunday, April 23, 2017 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Crow Town Gallery, 406 South Lubec Road, Lubec, Maine
For more information: 207-733-4570; cobscookbaymusic.con
Guitarist Tim Pence discusses and demonstrates classical guitar, sharing his vast knowledge of music and the guitar in particular, and demonstrating his virtuosity with a concert.
The acoustics of Crow Town Gallery are perfect for the instrument, and enjoying a Sunday afternoon in such surroundings is a great way to enjoy spring.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →