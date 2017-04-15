Community

What’s so Classical about Classical Guitar?

CBmusic | BDN
By CBmusic,
Posted April 15, 2017, at 10:51 a.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2017 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Crow Town Gallery, 406 South Lubec Road, Lubec, Maine

For more information: 207-733-4570; cobscookbaymusic.con

Guitarist Tim Pence discusses and demonstrates classical guitar, sharing his vast knowledge of music and the guitar in particular, and demonstrating his virtuosity with a concert.

The acoustics of Crow Town Gallery are perfect for the instrument, and enjoying a Sunday afternoon in such surroundings is a great way to enjoy spring.

