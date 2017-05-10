What’s in a Seed Talk at the Jesup

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Join College of the Atlantic senior Haleigh Paquette as she explores the magic and mystery of seeds and the perils they face at a talk at the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Holding an acorn in her hand, the mystic Julian of Norwich in the fourteenth century said of it, “In this is all there is.” Even 700 years later in our complex world, this statement still rings true. Seeds are a time capsule with a genetic memory that stretches to the beginning of life on Earth. They grant ecosystems the gifts of biodiversity, resilience and adaptation; not to mention shelter, fiber, fuel and food. The talk will focus on what seeds provide along with the threats they face: corporatization, homogenization, biotechnology, biopiracy and common neglect.
Paquette’s year-long study of seeds included attending conferences, visits and courses with regional and national experts, classes at COA; reading many texts, and using her own hands on farms and in gardens over the last four years.
For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →